Birkenstock Holding plc’s (NYSE:BIRK) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Birkenstock’s (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 8th. Birkenstock had issued 32,258,064 shares in its public offering on October 11th. The total size of the offering was $1,483,870,944 based on an initial share price of $46.00. After the expiration of Birkenstock’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

BIRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Birkenstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.15.

Birkenstock stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. Birkenstock has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.09 million. Birkenstock’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Birkenstock will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Birkenstock by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

