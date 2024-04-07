Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BGFV

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $77.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.63. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $196.35 million for the quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is -60.61%.

Institutional Trading of Big 5 Sporting Goods

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 101.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 36,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.