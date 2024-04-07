Berenberg Bank Increases Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target to GBX 220

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 ($2.45) to GBX 220 ($2.76) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 188 ($2.36) to GBX 219 ($2.75) in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 212.50 ($2.67).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

LON DLG opened at GBX 188.70 ($2.37) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 187.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 179.46. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 132.12 ($1.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 240.10 ($3.01). The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60. The company has a market cap of £2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,179.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

