BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$47.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
BCE has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$57.25 to C$55.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$54.35.
BCE Stock Performance
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.48 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that BCE will post 3.0448065 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BCE Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.998 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Read More
