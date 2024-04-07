Barton Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Barton Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $362.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.28.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

