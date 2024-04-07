Barton Investment Management Has $162.78 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Barton Investment Management decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,089,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,638 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 21.2% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Barton Investment Management owned 0.16% of Shopify worth $162,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,365,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Shopify by 78.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,773 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Shopify by 44.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,746,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average of $70.76. The company has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 836.54 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

