Barton Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Barton Investment Management raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,999 shares during the period. GFL Environmental makes up approximately 1.8% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Barton Investment Management owned approximately 0.11% of GFL Environmental worth $13,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 70.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1,570.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.96%. On average, research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GFL shares. TheStreet raised GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.58.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

