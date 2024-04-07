Barton Investment Management Buys Shares of 358,193 Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Barton Investment Management bought a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 358,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,000. Antero Midstream accounts for 0.6% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Barton Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of Antero Midstream as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Antero Midstream stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 2.25. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

