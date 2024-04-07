Barrett & Company Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Barrett & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 2.2% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $545.87. The company had a trading volume of 873,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,830. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $558.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $528.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.