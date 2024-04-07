Barrett & Company Inc. Trims Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Barrett & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,248,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.89. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 77.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

