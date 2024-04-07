Barrett & Company Inc. Sells 1,494 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Barrett & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 139,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $1,128,540.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,103,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,036,681.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,726,701 shares of company stock valued at $37,136,523.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.85. 446,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,135. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $8.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0445 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

