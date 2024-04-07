Barrett & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Barrett & Company Inc. lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LHX traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $208.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.92. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.