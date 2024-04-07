Barrett & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Barrett & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.91. 2,460,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,760. The firm has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average of $93.02.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

