Barrett & Company Inc. Has $5.17 Million Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for 2.8% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Barrett & Company Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 35,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

XT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.44. The stock had a trading volume of 83,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,383. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $61.47.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

