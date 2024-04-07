Barrett & Company Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Barrett & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the period. M&T Bank comprises about 0.8% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,056,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,645,000 after buying an additional 595,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,670,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,054,000 after buying an additional 402,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,778,000 after buying an additional 55,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,866,000 after acquiring an additional 571,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 17,405.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243,349 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,178. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

