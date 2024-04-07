Barrett & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Barrett & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $197.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.91 and its 200-day moving average is $195.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

