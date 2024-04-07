Barrett & Company Inc. Cuts Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Barrett & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 313,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,518. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

