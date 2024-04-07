Barrett & Company Inc. Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Barrett & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,611,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 255,829 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 48,709 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $74.58. 6,351,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,640,665. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.76.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

