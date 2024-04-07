Barrett & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287,752 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.69.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

