Barrett & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,345,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,857,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,490,000 after acquiring an additional 56,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,386,000 after acquiring an additional 159,815 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $16.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $968.58. The stock had a trading volume of 801,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,197. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $926.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $778.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $126.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $480.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

