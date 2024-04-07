Barclays Increases Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $160.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Westlake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.54.

Westlake Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of WLK opened at $160.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.91 and a 200 day moving average of $134.22. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $103.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,893,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,658 shares of company stock worth $1,923,225. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Westlake by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Westlake by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

See Also

