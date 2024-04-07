BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Cut to $33.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BKU. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.89.

BankUnited Stock Performance

BankUnited stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.36. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $62,106.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $319,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

