Bank of Stockton Purchases Shares of 2,993 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bank of Stockton acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Entergy by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 464.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,408,582,000 after purchasing an additional 104,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,196. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $111.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

