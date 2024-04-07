Bank of Stockton Buys New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bank of Stockton bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 335 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $11,958,493. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded up $14.46 on Friday, hitting $635.74. 1,353,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,936. The business’s fifty day moving average is $647.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.92. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $671.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Susquehanna upped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuit

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.