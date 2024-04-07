Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.35. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 6,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

