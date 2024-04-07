Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Raised to “Buy” at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BAC. HSBC restated a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.34.

NYSE:BAC opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

