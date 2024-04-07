Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives $14.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Bally’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bally’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Bally’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 179.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 47.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $740,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BALY stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.08. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $611.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.62 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bally's Corporation engages in the casinos, resorts, and online gaming businesses. It operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. The company owns and manages casinos, a golf course in New York, and a horse racetrack in Colorado under the Bally's brand.

