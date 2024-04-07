Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 119.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,519 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $17,983,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $25,988,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 902,351 shares in the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. 1,957,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,694. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.25 and a quick ratio of 11.60.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.32 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 172.63%. The company’s revenue was up 131.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.97.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

