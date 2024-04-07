Axie Infinity Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.40 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $9.82 or 0.00014164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.40 billion and $27.76 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00007746 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00018610 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001586 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,301.54 or 1.00002881 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011388 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00128077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,042,668 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 143,021,238.61054388 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.79861187 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 436 active market(s) with $26,268,982.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

