Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) and Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) and Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Avanos Medical and Bone Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avanos Medical currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.97%. Given Avanos Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avanos Medical is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

95.2% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Avanos Medical and Bone Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical $673.30 million 1.34 -$61.80 million ($1.32) -14.77 Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$8.95 million ($49.68) -0.03

Bone Biologics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avanos Medical. Avanos Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bone Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avanos Medical and Bone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical -8.76% 4.25% 3.11% Bone Biologics N/A -236.06% -154.82%

Risk and Volatility

Avanos Medical has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avanos Medical beats Bone Biologics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions. The company also provides a portfolio of non-opioid pain solutions, including surgical pain and recovery products, such as ON-Q and ambIT surgical pain pumps, Game Ready cold, and compression therapy systems. In addition, it offers interventional pain solutions, which offers minimally invasive pain-relieving therapies, such as Coolief pain relief therapy; OrthogenRx's knee osteoarthritis hyaluronic acid pain relief injection products; and Trident radiofrequency ablation products to treat chronic pain conditions. It markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, healthcare facilities, and other end-user customers, as well as through third-party wholesale distributors. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Bone Biologics

(Get Free Report)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

