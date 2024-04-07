Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Augmedix’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Augmedix from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Augmedix from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

AUGX stock opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. Augmedix has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $196.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of -0.16.

In related news, insider Ian Shakil sold 58,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $230,603.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,932.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,878 shares of company stock worth $549,173. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUGX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Augmedix in the third quarter worth $83,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

