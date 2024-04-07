AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 37,676,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,486,796. The firm has a market cap of $124.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

