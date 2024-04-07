AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.