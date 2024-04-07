ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Holdings Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.99% of ATS worth $42,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ATS by 20.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,371,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,980,000 after purchasing an additional 919,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ATS by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,852,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,582,000 after purchasing an additional 229,765 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ATS by 19.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,326,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,190,000 after purchasing an additional 385,292 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ATS by 38.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,617,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,684,000 after purchasing an additional 446,568 shares during the period. Finally, ACK Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ATS by 13.6% in the second quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,292,000 after purchasing an additional 146,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ATS alerts:

ATS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.53. 127,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,618. ATS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 24.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $552.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.95 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATS Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ATS in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ATS in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATS

ATS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.