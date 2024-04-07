Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

ATRA opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $3.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

