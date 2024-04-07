AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $7.50 to $7.40 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.
AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 2.0 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 120.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.
