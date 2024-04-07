Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Ashford Stock Performance
AINC opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.64. Ashford has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $12.70.
Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.90 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
