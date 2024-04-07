Arlington Trust Co LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arlington Trust Co LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

IWF stock traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $334.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,847. The company has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.75 and a 200 day moving average of $301.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.23 and a 12 month high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

