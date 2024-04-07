Arlington Trust Co LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,430,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $109.61. 1,544,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,786. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.93. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $110.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

