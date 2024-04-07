Arlington Trust Co LLC Takes Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.34. The company had a trading volume of 833,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,219. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.92. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $84.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.84.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

