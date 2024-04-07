Arlington Trust Co LLC Takes $330,000 Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 83,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GEL stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 421,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,773. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 2.04.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.31). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $774.10 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

See Also

