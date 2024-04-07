Arlington Trust Co LLC Sells 5,400 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arlington Trust Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO traded up $8.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $579.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,523. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82. The firm has a market cap of $220.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $569.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

