Arlington Trust Co LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises about 0.6% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Arlington Trust Co LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Global Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Etfidea LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IXN traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.25. The company had a trading volume of 79,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $51.78 and a 52-week high of $76.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.09.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

