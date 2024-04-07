Arlington Trust Co LLC Makes New $350,000 Investment in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of XPO by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. StockNews.com lowered XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Shares of XPO traded up $5.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,207. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $129.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.19.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

