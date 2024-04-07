Arlington Trust Co LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $31,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,318. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.87. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

