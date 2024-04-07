Arlington Trust Co LLC Invests $447,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.38. The company had a trading volume of 198,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.64. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.