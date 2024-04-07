Arlington Trust Co LLC Invests $372,000 in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP)

Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC owned 0.12% of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DBJP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,061,000 after purchasing an additional 48,788 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 619,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,973,000 after purchasing an additional 246,526 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.52. 10,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,891. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.24. The company has a market cap of $374.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.62. Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $75.57.

The Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Japanese stocks. The fund is hedged against Japanese yen (JPY) currency fluctuations. DBJP was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

