Arlington Trust Co LLC Invests $122,000 in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $8.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $399.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,320. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $204.29 and a 1-year high of $400.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $357.77 and a 200 day moving average of $307.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.43.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

