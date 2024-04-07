Arlington Trust Co LLC Has $21.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 603.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,621 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 6.2% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $21,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 510,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,918,000 after purchasing an additional 140,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,175,000.

Shares of VYMI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,815. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average of $64.81. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

