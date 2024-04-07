Arlington Trust Co LLC Buys 60 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after buying an additional 436,997 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,097,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Trane Technologies stock traded up $7.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.67. The stock had a trading volume of 811,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,697. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $306.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.59.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.92.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

